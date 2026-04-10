2026-27 NFL Odds: 'It's a Good Time to Buy Low on Detroit'

The NFL regular season doesn’t kick off for five months, but that doesn’t mean you can’t fire any football-related wagers right now.

Wise guys aren’t necessarily spraying future bets in April, but if there’s a good price available on a certain player or team, people will pounce.

I like to lean on betting buddies who do this for a living to gauge their temperature.

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Professional bettor Rob Pizzola has the Detroit Lions circled.

"I think the Lions are a good team to back this season," Pizzola told me. "The average person thinks their window has closed, but last season they had the most adjusted games lost due to injury ever. At one point, they were without their entire starting secondary for multiple weeks.

"And the offense is still very good even though the offensive line isn’t what it once was. Chicago and Green Bay are way overrated in the division.

"It’s a good time to buy low on Detroit."

There you have it.

Here are three other bets wise guys are eyeing:

Tennessee Titans Over/Under 6.5 wins

The first win total posted on Tennessee was O/U 6, and it didn’t last long. Sharps knocked it to 6.5 almost immediately, and it’s starting to get expensive at some shops. BetMGM has 6.5 ov-125 and DraftKings is dealing 6.5 ov-140, but if you do your diligence, there’s a +105 at FanDuel. Save yourself the 45 cents if you’re going to join the betting blitz on Cam Ward and new head coach Robert Saleh. One wise guy bet the Titans to make the playoffs at +325.

PICK: Titans (+105) Over 6.5 wins

Chicago Bears Under 9.5 wins

Bears apologists will say this number is disrespectful after Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson led the team to 11 wins and a postseason victory over the Packers a year ago, but 9.5 is actually high for Chicago. It feels like the franchise has been lined at 8 or 8.5 forever. It’s highly unlikely the Bears can duplicate all the comeback victories from last season and a much tougher schedule and natural regression don’t help the case, either.

PICK: Bears (-115) Under 9.5 wins

Carolina Panthers win NFC South

"They should not have the longest odds to win the division," my buddy Vegas Rick said over the phone. "It doesn’t make any sense."

There’s a lot to like about Carolina’s progression from a two-win team to a five-win team to an eight-win team over the last three years. If Bryce Young takes another step forward, there’s no reason the Panthers can’t contend. They have a wide range, with +320, +350, +370 and +425 all available in the market. Make sure you get the best price.

PICK: Panthers (+425) to win NFC South