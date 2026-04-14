Freeman on Giants Job Pitch: Coaching 'Special' Jeremiyah Love 'Intriguing'

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has found himself making the media rounds with the NFL Draft kicking off April 23, as all eyes are on star Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love.

Freeman has consistently praised Love, as he projects as one of the top players in the class. Love has frequently been connected to the New York Giants throughout the draft process.

The Giants also expressed interest in speaking with Freeman earlier this offseason about their head coaching opening, a connection that added another layer when he appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Tuesday morning.

Freeman also spoke about what it would have meant to coach Love at the next level.

"That was the intriguing part," Freeman said. "Knowing that you got one of the best players in the country that’s going to have an opportunity to be one of those top five picks, but I’m as happy as can be, but I’m excited for him and many other guys to show what they can do at the next level."

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Even with Freeman eventually passing on the NFL to remain with the Fighting Irish, his constant praise of Love hasn’t stopped. It’s not necessarily about the talent that Love could bring to an NFL team, but it’s about the person he is on and off the field.

"Just the authentic person that he is," Freeman said. "You see the football player and the special talent that he has, but he’s such a unique individual. A great young man that has an innocence about him that just enjoy life."

Love has become a central figure in what Freeman is building at Notre Dame and his departure will be felt well beyond the stat sheet. Freeman pointed to the leadership and presence Love brings as the biggest void the program will have to replace.

"You miss him because he brings a certain energy to the people around him," Freeman said. "It might not be about what he says. It’s just how he goes about his life, his business and you’re going to miss him. He’s definitely going to leave a hole in our program."

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Love has anchored the Fighting Irish backfield over the past two seasons, turning 362 carries into 2,497 yards and 35 touchdowns. During his time in South Bend, Love established himself as one of the most productive running backs in the country.

"Jeremiyah is a guy that could have got the ball every single play, but that’s not what’s best for him or the team," Freeman said. "I’m excited to see when he’s featured in an NFL program and what he’s going to do at that level because I think he’s going to be really successful."