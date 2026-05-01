Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey Arrested for Alleged Underage Drinking, Fake ID
Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey was arrested early Friday in his native Fayetteville, Arkansas for alleged underage possession of alcohol and carrying fraudulent identification.
According to Washington County Sheriff intake records, Lindsey was booked shortly after 1 a.m. and released on bond about seven hours later. According to multiple media reports, citing Fayetteville police, a staff member at a bar near the University of Arkansas campus flagged Lindsey for possession of a possible fake ID, which he admitted to police he'd used.
The 20-year-old Lindsey has court dates scheduled for June 1 and June 29. Gophers players are on a break after their spring practice sessions concluded last weekend.
The Minnesota athletic department said it was aware of the situation and will "address it internally."
Lindsey, who was not recruited by his hometown team — the Razorbacks — picked the Gophers and had a strong debut season in 2025 as a redshirt freshman. Lindsey started all 13 games and set the freshman program record for wins, as the Gophers finished 8-5. Lindsey completed 249 of 386 passes for 2,382 yards and 18 touchdowns against only six interceptions.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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