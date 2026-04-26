For the fourth consecutive year, eighth time in nine years and 10th time in 12 years, a quarterback went No. 1 in the NFL Draft — Fernando Mendoza to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Will a team make it five years in a row next season? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 27.

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No. 1 pick odds

Arch Manning: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Dante Moore: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

CJ Carr: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

LaNorris Sellers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Darian Mensah: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jeremiah Smith: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Julian Sayin: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Drew Mestemaker: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Dylan Stewart: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

Man(ning) of the Hour: Archie Manning went second in the 1971 NFL Draft. His son, Peyton, went first in the 1998 NFL Draft. Then his other son, Eli, went first in the 2004 NFL Draft. Will his grandson, Arch, be the next Manning to hear his name called at the top of the draft? The early odds say yes. Arch served as a collegiate starter for the first time last season, leading the charge at Texas. It was an up-and-down season for him, as he completed just 61.4% of his passes, for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, as the season went on, Arch began to find his rhythm. He threw five interceptions in the Longhorns' first five games, but threw just two in their final eight contests. He also threw 15 TDs in those final eight games, in which Texas went 7-1, with that single loss coming on the road against Georgia. In Texas' bowl game win over Michigan, he threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Second Options: Second, and third, and fourth on the board are also QBs. Moore starred for Oregon last season, throwing for 3,565 yards, 30 TDs and 10 INTs, while completing 71.8% of his passes. The Ducks suffered just two losses last season, both to eventual CFP champion Indiana. As for Carr, he completed 66.6% of his passes for Notre Dame last season, throwing for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six picks. South Carolina's Sellers threw for 2,437 yards, 13 TDs and eight interceptions.