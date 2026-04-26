For the fourth consecutive year, eighth time in nine years and 10th time in 12 years, a quarterback went No. 1 in the NFL Draft — Fernando Mendoza to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Will a team make it five years in a row in 2027? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 14.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

No. 1 Pick Odds

Arch Manning: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Dante Moore: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

CJ Carr: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jeremiah Smith: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Darian Mensah: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

LaNorris Sellers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jayden Maiava: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Drew Mestemaker: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Julian Sayin: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

Man(ning) of the Hour: Archie Manning went second in the 1971 NFL Draft. His son, Peyton, went first in the 1998 NFL Draft. Then his other son, Eli, went first in the 2004 NFL Draft. Will his grandson, Arch, be the next Manning to hear his name called at the top of the draft? The early odds say yes. Arch served as a collegiate starter for the first time last season, leading the charge at Texas. He completed 61.4% of his passes, for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, as the season went on, Arch began to find his rhythm. He threw five interceptions in the Longhorns' first five games, but threw just two in their final eight contests. He also threw 15 TDs in those final eight games, in which Texas went 7-1. In Texas' bowl game win over Michigan, he threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Through two games this season, Manning has 500 passing yards, two picks and is completing 67.2% of his passes. Most importantly, he has a win over Ohio State under his belt, with the Longhorns pulling off a comeback victory in Week 2.

Second Options: Second and third on the board are also QBs. Moore starred for Oregon last season, throwing for 3,565 yards, 30 TDs and 10 INTs, while completing 71.8% of his passes. And although he has 569 passing yards, five TDs and no picks through two games this season, his Ducks suffered an ugly loss to unranked Oklahoma State in Week 2, a game in which Moore was just 14-for-29 passing. As for Carr, he completed 66.6% of his passes for Notre Dame last season, throwing for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six picks. This season, he's completing 71.4% of his passes through two games, with 492 passing yards and six TDs.

A Wideout At No. 1?: Could Jeremiah Smith be the first pick in the draft? It's not impossible. He's tied for fourth on the board, and he is arguably the best player in college football. In the Buckeyes' Week 1 win over Ball State, he had eight catches for 151 yards and two TDs. And even though Ohio State fell at Texas in Week 2, it wasn't because of Smith, who caught another eight passes, but for 164 yards and a TD. In short, he's pretty much unstoppable in the college ranks.