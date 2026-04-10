Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Praises RB Jeremiyah Love: 'He's a Unicorn'

"Great players like Jeremiyah Love make coaches look really good."

That’s how Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman broadly summed up the talent of the star running back prospect while stopping by "The Herd" on Friday. Freeman offered high praise for Love, who has emerged as one of the most dynamic playmakers and sought-after running backs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins later this month.

"He is a unicorn," Freeman said boldly, "and he is as talented and gifted an athlete as I’ve ever been around."

Freeman went on to highlight his former player's rare versatility and athleticism, which he believes sets Love apart from other prospects in this draft class.

"I think he could be an elite wide receiver," Freeman added. "He could be an elite [defensive back]. He’s just gifted with a unique skill set."

Marcus Freeman on coaching Notre Dame, Jeremiyah Love, expectations | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

The 6-foot, 212-pound Love is the total package at the position and was Notre Dame's starting running back for the past two seasons. During that span, he recorded 362 carries for 2,497 yards and 35 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the most productive backs in the country. Love also showcased his versatility, adding 55 receptions for 517 yards and five touchdowns over that same stretch. This past season alone, he rushed for 1,372 yards on 6.9 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns in 12 games, ranking in the top 10 in the nation in all of those stats. He also had 27 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Love posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with 40 combined scores, exhibiting the potential offensive coordinators covet in a feature back with RB1/WR2 skills.

[2026 NFL Draft: Why Jeremiyah Love's Talent Transcends Value of RB Position]

"The balance, the ability to jump over you and the ability to run through you … some of his most impressive runs aren’t the ones you just see on TV," Freeman said. "They’re the ones that, when you watch the film, you’re like, ‘He made that play for a four-yard gain that should have been a two-yard loss?’

"He’s just a really special and unique talent."

The expectation is that Love, who's widely regarded as the most electric running back to enter the league since Saquon Barkley, won’t have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night. The added praise from one of college football’s top coaches only further highlights just how special Love could be once he joins the NFL.