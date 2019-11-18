NFL Today, Week 11

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City vs Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (6-4) and Philip Rivers and the Chargers (4-6) meet at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium. The playing surface was a story line last year in the Chiefs’ game against the Rams when it was deemed unplayable and relocated to Los Angeles because of rain and the stadium having hosted concerts less than a month before the game. Both teams have received favorable reports on the field this year. The Chiefs have won nine of the past 10 meetings.