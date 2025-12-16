5 Reasons Why Packers Could Still Go on Playoff Run Without Micah Parsons

The Packers’ Super Bowl hopes took a massive blow in Week 15 with superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons tearing his left ACL in a loss to the Broncos. But all hopes for a deep playoff run may not be lost for Green Bay (9-4-1), which can take back control of the NFC North by taking down the Bears (10-4) on Saturday night (8:20 p.m. ET on FOX).

Here are five reasons why the Packers could still be a contender in the NFC:

5. Green Bay can blitz effectively

The Packers have blitzed this season just 20.9% of the time, which ranks 28th in the NFL. But when they bring extra rushers, their 53.8% pressure ranks second in the league, per ESPN.

Parsons’ presence undoubtedly helped in that department because an offense’s need to focus on him freed up opportunities for his teammates. But there’s something to be said for the fact that Green Bay’s blitz rate is actually higher this season than it was without Parsons in 2024, when it sent extra rushers just 16.8% of the time (31st), according to Next Gen Stats. That indicates an advantage that defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has seen in dialing up blitzes this season, which could become clearer in the coming weeks.

Double teams on Micah Parsons freed up other Packers defenders, but the Green Bay defense can still be effective without him. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

4. Defense still a takeaway threat

While Green Bay has just 13 takeaways through 14 games this season, tied for 25th in the NFL, it had 31 last season without Parsons, which was fourth in the league. And the Packers returned most of their starting back seven from 2024. So while the turnovers haven’t come so far in 2025, they could come in bunches down the stretch. The Packers have gotten seven of their 13 takeaways in the past five weeks.

3. Packers equipped to win time of possession

Without Parsons, the less their defense needs to be on the field, the better for the Packers. And they have the kind of offense that makes that possible.

Green Bay averages 6.3 plays per drive, which is tied for ninth in the NFL, and its possessions take an average of 3:03 in game clock, which ranks seventh in the league, according to Pro Football Reference. The Packers are also first in third-down efficiency (50.3%), seventh in fourth-down conversion rate (65.0%) and 10th in red-zone attempts (51). Those numbers, plus hard-running back Josh Jacobs, give the Packers a chance to eat large chunks of clock in big games.

Veteran running back Josh Jacobs will be key for the Packers to win the time of possession game down the stretch. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

2. Packers’ D can make teams one-dimensional

Green Bay sits eighth in the NFL in run defense, allowing 100.5 rushing yards per game. The team entered Week 15 with a league-best 9.6% missed tackle rate against running backs, per NGS. And while Parsons certainly helped in that department, the Packers were a top-rated run-stuffing team without him last season, ranking seventh at 99.4 rushing yards allowed per contest.

Case in point: Under DC Jeff Hafley, it’s been difficult for teams to run on the Packers.

That doesn’t make losing Parsons any more palatable, but Green Bay has a strength it knows it can lean on as opponents will inevitably focus on ways of exploiting the Packers in pass defense.

1. Jordan Love & Co. are productive enough to lead the charge

The Green Bay quarterback had his struggles in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos — he threw a season-high two interceptions and faced a career-high 52.2% pressure rate, according to NGS — but he’s not going to see Denver’s No. 3 scoring defense every week.

Love has largely been great in 2025, leading an offense that has shaken its midseason slump. Green Bay has scored at least 26 points in three straight games and is averaging 27.0 points per contest over the past five weeks.

The deep passing game has been a strength for the Packers, and their most explosive receiver in that department — Christian Watson — appeared to avoid serious injury Sunday after getting hurt on one of Love’s picks. Watson (60.1 receiving yards/game), Romeo Doubs (41.3), Jayden Reed (32.8) and first-round rookie Matthew Golden (31.0) lead one of the deepest wide-receiver rooms in football, while star running back Jacobs has posted 90-plus scrimmage yards in three straight games.

