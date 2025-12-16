NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16: How 9 Teams Can Punch Postseason Ticket

Two teams punched their tickets to the postseason in Week 15, with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams becoming the first teams to secure playoff spots. Nine more teams can join them in Week 16.

Let's take a closer look at clinching scenarios around the NFL ahead of this weekend's games.

AFC

Denver Broncos (12-2)

The Broncos have already clinched a playoff spot. They can also clinch the AFC West when they take on the Jaguars if the following things happen:

Broncos defeat Jaguars and Chargers lose or tie against Cowboys OR

Broncos tie and Chargers lose

The Broncos can also clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed if the following happens:

Broncos win, Chargers lose or tie, Patriots lose to Ravens, Bills lose or tie against Browns

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Ravens on Sunday if the following happens:

Patriots win or tie against Ravers OR

Colts lose or tie against 49ers OR

Texans lose or tie against Raiders

The Bills can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Browns on Sunday if the following happens:

Bills defeat Browns and Colts lose or tie against 49ers OR

Bills win and Texans lose or tie against Raiders OR

Bills tie and Colts lose OR

Bills tie and Texans lose

The Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Broncos on Sunday if the following happens:

Jaguars defeat Broncos and Colts lose or tie against 49ers OR

Jaguars win and Texans lose or tie against Raiders OR

Jaguars tie and Colts lose OR

Jaguars tie, Colts tie and Texans lose

The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Cowboys on Sunday if the following happens:

Chargers defeat Cowboys and Colts lose or tie against 49ers OR

Chargers win and Texans lose or tie against Raiders OR

Chargers tie and Colts lose OR

Chargers tie, Colts tie and Texans lose

NFC

The Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Rams on Thursday if the following happens:

The Seahawks win or tie against Rams OR

The Lions lose or tie against Steelers

The Bears can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Packers on Saturday if the following happens:

Bears defeat Packers and Lions lose or tie against Steelers OR

Bears tie and Lions lose

The 49ers can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Colts on Monday if the following happens:

49ers defeat Colts OR

Lions lose to Steelers OR

49ers tie and Lions tie

The Packers can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Bears on Saturday if the following happens:

Packers defeat Bears and Lions lose or tie against Steelers OR

Packers tie and Lions lose

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East when they take on the Commanders on Saturday if the following happens:

Eagles defeat Commanders OR

Cowboys lose or tie against Chargers OR

Eagles tie and Cowboys tie