NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16: How 9 Teams Can Punch Postseason Ticket

Published Dec. 16, 2025 2:14 p.m. ET

Two teams punched their tickets to the postseason in Week 15, with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams becoming the first teams to secure playoff spots. Nine more teams can join them in Week 16.

Let's take a closer look at clinching scenarios around the NFL ahead of this weekend's games.

AFC

Denver Broncos (12-2)

The Broncos have already clinched a playoff spot. They can also clinch the AFC West when they take on the Jaguars if the following things happen:

  • Broncos defeat Jaguars and Chargers lose or tie against Cowboys OR
  • Broncos tie and Chargers lose

The Broncos can also clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed if the following happens:

  • Broncos win, Chargers lose or tie, Patriots lose to Ravens, Bills lose or tie against Browns

New England Patriots (11-3)

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Ravens on Sunday if the following happens:

  • Patriots win or tie against Ravers OR
  • Colts lose or tie against 49ers OR
  • Texans lose or tie against Raiders

Buffalo Bills (10-4)

The Bills can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Browns on Sunday if the following happens:

  • Bills defeat Browns and Colts lose or tie against 49ers OR
  • Bills win and Texans lose or tie against Raiders OR
  • Bills tie and Colts lose OR
  • Bills tie and Texans lose

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)

The Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Broncos on Sunday if the following happens:

  • Jaguars defeat Broncos and Colts lose or tie against 49ers OR 
  • Jaguars win and Texans lose or tie against Raiders OR
  • Jaguars tie and Colts lose OR
  • Jaguars tie, Colts tie and Texans lose

Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)

The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Cowboys on Sunday if the following happens:

  • Chargers defeat Cowboys and Colts lose or tie against 49ers OR
  • Chargers win and Texans lose or tie against Raiders OR
  • Chargers tie and Colts lose OR
  • Chargers tie, Colts tie and Texans lose

NFC

Seattle Seahawks (11-3)

The Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Rams on Thursday if the following happens:

  • The Seahawks win or tie against Rams OR
  • The Lions lose or tie against Steelers

Chicago Bears (10-4)

The Bears can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Packers on Saturday if the following happens: 

  • Bears defeat Packers and Lions lose or tie against Steelers OR
  • Bears tie and Lions lose

San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

The 49ers can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Colts on Monday if the following happens:

  • 49ers defeat Colts OR
  • Lions lose to Steelers OR
  • 49ers tie and Lions tie

Green Bay Packers (9-4-1)

The Packers can clinch a playoff berth when they take on the Bears on Saturday if the following happens: 

  • Packers defeat Bears and Lions lose or tie against Steelers OR
  • Packers tie and Lions lose

Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East when they take on the Commanders on Saturday if the following happens:

  • Eagles defeat Commanders OR
  • Cowboys lose or tie against Chargers OR
  • Eagles tie and Cowboys tie

