Falcons sign RBs Ollison, Green and 2 more draft picks

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with four draft picks, including running backs Qadree Ollison and Marcus Green.

The Falcons also signed defensive end John Cominsky and cornerback Jordan Miller.

Ollison, from Pittsburgh, was the first of two fifth-round picks. The team drafted Miller, from Washington, later in the fifth round.

Green, from Louisiana Monroe, was a sixth-round pick who also played wide receiver in college and could earn immediate playing time as a return specialist.

The Falcons traded two picks to the Raiders to select Cominsky, from Charleston, in the fourth round. He was the Mountain East defensive player of the year.

Atlanta has scheduled rookie minicamp for May 10-11.