Dolphins WR Parker misses 2nd practice with hand injury

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins fourth-year wide receiver DeVante Parker has a hand injury that as kept him out of training camp practice for two days in a row.

“Right now we’re going to be going week to week,” head coach Adam Gase said of Parker’s status Tuesday. “I mean right now he wouldn’t be able to catch the ball. So we’ll just keep evaluating that and we just need to make sure that we’re keeping him in great shape and when they tell us that he’s good to go we’ll have him ready to go.”

Parker suffered the injury Monday during 11-on-11 drills going against cornerback Xavien Howard. Gase said it appeared that Parker got his hand stuck in Howard’s shoulder pad when the cornerback tried to break up a pass intended for Parker.

Six other players sat out practice with injuries, including wide receiver Kenny Stills with an ankle injury. Tight end MarQueis Gray and rookie running back Kalen Ballage both are in the concussion protocol, center Jake Brendel (calf), defensive end William Hayes (hamstring) and linebacker Mike Hull (knee) also are out.