Rams HC Sean McVay Rushes Home After Win vs. Lions For Birth of 2nd Child
Of the many ways to celebrate a big win, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may be in for the most exciting of them all following Week 15.
McVay's Rams defeated the Detroit Lions in a 41-34 back-and-forth battle on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Shortly after the game, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported McVay rushed out of the stadium to join his wife, Veronika, and take her to the hospital for the birth of their second child.
"Sean McVay, big win against the Lions right here, but how about this? He tells me he's actually going to leave the stadium, head home, pick up his wife Veronika, head to the hospital for the birth of their second son," Glazer said.
The thrilling news marks another milestone moment for the McVays a little over two years after the couple's first child, son Jordan, was born on Oct. 24, 2023.
As if McVay's Sunday couldn't get any better off the field, the success L.A. is enjoying on it has the Super Bowl LVI-winning coach poised to lead his team on another deep playoff run.
After becoming the first NFC team to clinch a playoff spot, the Rams (11-3) will enter Week 16 looking to break their tie with the Seattle Seahawks and take over sole possession of first place in the NFC West in a pivotal clash on Thursday Night Football.
