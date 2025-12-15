2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Are the Broncos the Best Team in Football?

It was the toughest call of the year at the top. With the New England Patriots falling from their perch, it was a wild, three-team scramble to replace them.

The upstart Seattle Seahawks? The red-hot Denver Broncos? The dominant Los Angeles Rams? All three have a strong case. But only one can be No. 1 in the FOX Sports NFL Power Rankings for Week 16.

*Super Bowl LX odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Eliminated from playoff contention

I considered relegating them to the Big Ten and installing the Indiana Hoosiers in this spot, but I’m told that’s not allowed. Can I just leave No. 32 vacant instead? I mean, 75 total yards in a game? This team is just too terrible to rank.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 14th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Eliminated from playoff contention

OK, so Brady Cook isn’t the answer at QB. All that matters now is figuring out how they can get up to the top of the draft for Fernando Mendoza.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Welcome back to reality, Shedeur Sanders. Don’t worry. Throwing three interceptions in a blowout on a frigid day in Chicago is just a regular rookie thing to do.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Tony Pollard (104 yards) has looked like a No. 1 running back the past two weeks. The jury is still out on whether Cam Ward is a No. 1 quarterback, though.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Eight straight losses now and another concussion check for QB Jaxson Dart. All that’s left is their Week 17 game in Las Vegas where they’ll battle the Raiders for the rights to the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants runs the ball against Bobby Wagner #54 of the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 14, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Eliminated from playoff contention

After their one-point win in Tampa, Raheem Morris apologized that we won’t have the pleasure of watching RB Bijan Robinson in the playoffs. Hmm, and whose fault is that? What a waste.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Six straight losses now should pretty much seal Jonathan Gannon’s fate. The next coach might want to think about keeping QB Jacoby Brissett around, though.

Eliminated from playoff contention

They’ve won four games this year and two have come against the New York Giants. In other words, this disaster of a season is even worse than it appears.

Eliminated from playoff contention

If you think Joe Burrow seemed sad last week, what about now? How does a team hold the ball for 40 minutes, run 71 plays, but get in the red zone only once and not score a single point?

Eliminated from playoff contention

Lesson learned for the entire NFL: Don’t take these Saints lightly! They’ve won two straight after beating the Panthers, three of five, and next up are the Jets and Titans? Tyler Shough is cooking.

Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on December 14, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They never win in cold weather, so the loss in Pittsburgh was predictable. But it was a surprisingly lackluster showing for a team that had won four straight and five of six.

Eliminated from playoff contention

It’s over! For real, this time. The Chiefs are out of the playoffs for the first time since 2014. And now Patrick Mahomes has to rehab a torn ACL so they can try to regroup next year.

Super Bowl odds: +10000

They had a fun little run back to relevance, but let’s face it: We all always knew their terrible defense was going to spell their doom.

Super Bowl odds: +5500

Todd Bowles was right. Their Thursday night loss, when they gave up three scores and 15 points to the Falcons in the last 10 minutes, was "inexf---ingcusable." So is the fact I once had this team ranked No. 1.

Eliminated from playoff contention

In a lost season, all that matters is deciding whether J.J. McCarthy is really their franchise quarterback. The past two weeks, there have definitely been positive signs.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas., on Sunday, December 14, 2025. (Photo by Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +25000

I warned you. I listened and then moved them up last week, but I said they better not come out of their bye and lose in New Orleans. And what’d they go and do?

Super Bowl odds: +2200

They’re up, they’re down, they’re in, they’re out … Who can figure this team out anymore? Still, shutting out Joe Burrow’s Bengals is something, even if QB Lamar Jackson still looks off.

Super Bowl odds: +25000

They pulled QB Philip Rivers out of a five-year retirement, dusted him off, and came within a last-second, 56-yard field goal of winning in Seattle? Absolutely incredible.

Super Bowl odds: +9000

QB Aaron Rodgers might not have the big arm he used to, but he ran a masterclass in game management on Monday night. That, plus a dominant defense, is a pretty good winning formula in December.

Super Bowl odds: +1200

QB C.J. Stroud opened up the game Sunday with a 57-yard TD pass to WR Nico Collins and never looked back. If the Texans have an offense to go with that top-ranked defense, look out.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans passes the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +3500

They went toe-to-toe with the powerful L.A. Rams. But giving up 519 yards? That’s twice in four weeks someone lit up their woeful defense for at least 500.

Super Bowl odds: +1100

They just beat the Raiders, so hold the parade. But they allowed only 75 yards in the entire game. That’s remarkable. And it’s the fewest they’ve allowed in a game in 70 years.

Super Bowl odds: +2200

They knocked off both of last year’s Super Bowl teams in back-to-back weeks. They should thank their defense, because the offense couldn’t top 300 yards in either game.

Super Bowl odds: +1700

It was a total mismatch against the Jets and their undrafted rookie quarterback. So, how good are Liam Coen’s Jags, really? They’ll find out in Denver next Sunday.

Super Bowl odds: +1500

QB Jordan Love’s two second-half interceptions were overshadowed by the loss of pass-rusher Micah Parsons and WR Christian Watson. It’ll be hard for them to make a championship run without them.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after the 26-34 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 14, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2200

Kyle Shanahan’s offense is clicking. Still, it’s hard to ignore Robert Saleh’s defense giving up two fourth-quarter touchdowns to the hapless Titans.

Super Bowl odds: +800

That’s two weeks in a row that they were pushed to the brink before QB Josh Allen dragged them back. They’re playing with fire, but would anyone bet against him doing it in the playoffs, too?

Super Bowl odds: +3000

Picking off rookie QB Shedeur Sanders three times wasn’t as impressive as running for 142 yards against one of the NFL’s toughest defenses. They blew out the Browns, which is what good teams do.

Super Bowl odds: +1500

It’s not just that they blew a chance to clinch the AFC East. It’s that they led 24-7 at halftime and blew it. It’s exactly why I’m worried about how good this unproven team really is.

Super Bowl odds: +650

Is it fair that they won and dropped a spot? No. But be fair: They came within a last-second, 56-yard field goal of losing to a QB that has spent the past five years on his couch. They can re-state their case Thursday by beating the Rams at home.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lumen Field on December 14, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +310

That was a heavyweight fight they won against the Lions. Losing WR Davante Adams is a concern, though, especially on a short week and with a rematch against the Seahawks looming.

Super Bowl odds: +800

They did it all against a dangerous Packers team: timely turnovers, bullying them on offense, and Bo Nix, with 302 yards and four touchdown passes, played like a championship QB. Also, they’ve won 11 straight.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.