Chiefs’ Mahomes throwing during practice after knee injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes planned to throw in practice Wednesday, raising the possibility the reigning league MVP could return sooner than expected from a dislocated kneecap.

Mahomes hurt the knee on a quarterback sneak Thursday night in Denver. The initial thought was that he could miss up to six weeks, but X-rays and an MRI exam returned the best possible result, and coach Andy Reid said that he has not been ruled out for Sunday night against Green Bay.

That said, the Chiefs are preparing as if backup Matt Moore will be the starter, and they have elevated rookie Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad to serve as the potential backup.

In other injury news, defensive end Frank Clark was held out of practice with a neck injury and linebacker Darron Lee with an illness. But left tackle Eric Fisher was back from his groin injury and wide receiver Sammy Watkins was able to test his ailing hamstring.