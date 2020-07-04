Chase Briscoe pulls away in final laps, wins Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard
Jostling for position with just a few laps to go, Chase Briscoe pulled ahead of the pack at just the right time, claiming his fourth Xfinity Series win of the season. The Indiana native won at what he refers to as his "hometown track", becoming the quickest Xfinity Series driver to win four times in a season since 1984.
