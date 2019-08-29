J. T. Realmuto goes yard in Phillies big win over Pirates
The Philadelphia Phillies beat up on the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-3. J. T. Realmuto crushed a home run in the 6th inning to put the game out of reach for the Pirates.
