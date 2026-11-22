12:20p ET
National Football League
National Football League
NFL Week 11 Live Updates, Scores: Will Bears, Lions Keep Up In NFC North Race?
Updated: Nov 22, 2026 - 12:20 PM ET
A loaded slate of Thanksgiving weekend games is on the horizon. But before you feast later this week, there are plenty of games to look forward to this NFL Sunday.
In the early slate of games, there are a pair of matchups between NFC North and NFC South teams that could play a major role in determining the NFC playoff picture. The Chicago Bears host the New Orleans Saints, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions.
And in the late slate of games, the New York Giants will seek to prove that they're a legitimate contender when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Here are all the top moments and highlights from Sunday's slate.
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