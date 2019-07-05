WATCH: Avisail Garcia doubles, Joey Wendle scores on wild pitch in Yankees matchup
Avisail Garcia hits an RBI double in the 1st inning and Joey Wendle scores on a wild pitch off of Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the 9th inning, in Game One of the four-game set against the New York Yankees.
