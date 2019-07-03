WATCH: Miguel Rojas goes 3-for-3 in Marlins loss
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas goes 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI sac fly to tie the game in the top of the 8th in the Marlims game 1 loss to the Washington Nationals.
