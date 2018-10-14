Morgan St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Corey Holmes scored on a tie-breaking fumble recovery in the end zone late in the third quarter and Morgan State held on for an 18-11 win over Savannah State on Saturday night.

William King had 25 carries for 88 yards and DeAndre Harris was 11-of-16 passing for 159 yards and a score. Harris, who added 10 carries for 40 yards, had a 29-yard run to the 20 that set up Alex Raya’s 24-yard field goal that opened the scoring midway through the first quarter.

The Tigers (1-5, 0-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) took the second-half kickoff and went 75 yards on nine plays culminated by D’Vonn Gibbons’ 9-yard scoring run. He then hit Czar Beneby for the 2-point conversion that made it 11-all.

On the ensuing Morgan State (2-4, 2-1) possession, a pass interference against Savannah State on third-and-8 gave the Bears a fresh set of downs before Harris hit Holmes for 16 yards and, a few plays later, connected on another third-and-8 with Deontaye White for a 15-yard pass to the 1. King took the handoff but Mulik Simmons forced a fumble that Holmes recovered and Raya’s PAT kick capped the scoring.

Gibbons was 15-of-27 passing for 219 yards with one interception and had 20 carries for 57 yards and a score for Savannah State.

Morgan State is 11-0 all-time against the Tigers, who are moving to Division II at the beginning of the next school year.