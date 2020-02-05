Texas State looks to sweep CCU

Texas State (14-9, 7-5) vs. Coastal Carolina (12-11, 5-7)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State goes for the season sweep over Coastal Carolina after winning the previous matchup in San Marcos. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 9, when the Bobcats forced 18 Coastal Carolina turnovers and turned the ball over just eight times en route to the 78-66 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Coastal Carolina’s DeVante’ Jones, Tommy Burton and Tyrell Gumbs-Frater have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Chanticleers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jones has directly created 45 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bobcats are 0-7 when they allow 68 or more points and 14-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Chanticleers are 0-8 when they score 68 points or fewer and 12-3 when they exceed 68.

WINNING WHEN: The Chanticleers are 5-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 7-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bobcats are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 9-9 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 78.2 points per game.