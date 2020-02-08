Quinnipiac seeks revenge on Manhattan

Manhattan (10-10, 6-5) vs. Quinnipiac (11-10, 6-5)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan goes for the season sweep over Quinnipiac after winning the previous matchup in Riverdale. The teams last met on Jan. 16, when the Jaspers created 15 Quinnipiac turnovers and turned the ball over just six times en route to a 69-57 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Jaspers have been led by Pauly Paulicap and Tykei Greene. Paulicap is averaging 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while Greene is putting up 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Bobcats have been led by Rich Kelly and Kevin Marfo, who are averaging 16.7 and 9.9 points, respectively.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Jaspers have scored 68.8 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

KEY FACILITATOR: Kelly has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Quinnipiac is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 11-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Quinnipiac is a perfect 9-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Bobcats are 2-10 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.