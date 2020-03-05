Mizzou seeks revenge on Bama

Alabama (16-14, 8-9) vs. Missouri (14-16, 6-11)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri seeks revenge on Alabama after dropping the first matchup in Tuscaloosa. The teams last met on Jan. 18, when the Crimson Tide outshot Missouri from the field 44.6 percent to 31.1 percent and hit eight more 3-pointers en route to an 88-74 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Missouri’s Dru Smith has averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Xavier Pinson has put up 11.2 points. For the Crimson Tide, Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists while John Petty Jr. has put up 14 points and 6.2 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lewis has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Crimson Tide are 0-7 when they score 76 points or fewer and 16-7 when they exceed 76 points. The Tigers are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 14-7 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Crimson Tide have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Missouri has an assist on 29 of 66 field goals (43.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Alabama has assists on 36 of 77 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense has scored 83.1 points per game, the second-highest figure in Division I. Missouri has only averaged 67.1 points per game, which ranks 254th nationally.