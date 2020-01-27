Michigan, Nebraska look to end streaks

Michigan (11-8, 2-6) vs. Nebraska (7-13, 2-7)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan looks to extend Nebraska’s conference losing streak to six games. Michigan’s last Big Ten win came against the Purdue Boilermakers 84-78 on Jan. 9. Nebraska lost 75-72 at Rutgers in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Cam Mack has averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists to lead the way for the Cornhuskers. Complementing Mack is Dachon Burke Jr., who is producing 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have been led by Zavier Simpson, who is averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Simpson has been directly responsible for 50 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 36 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wolverines are 0-6 when they score 69 points or fewer and 11-2 when they exceed 69 points. The Cornhuskers are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 7-6 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Michigan has lost its last five road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 76.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-best rate in the country. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 329th among Division I teams).