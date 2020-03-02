Hartford looks to extend streak vs Maine

Maine (8-21, 4-11) vs. Hartford (16-14, 9-6)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Maine. In its last five wins against the Black Bears, Hartford has won by an average of 7 points. Maine’s last win in the series came on Feb. 6, 2017, a 52-41 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Malik Ellison, Traci Carter and Hunter Marks have combined to account for 49 percent of Hartford’s scoring this season and 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Maine, Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have scored 58 percent of the team’s points this season, including 62 percent of all Black Bears points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: El Darwich has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Maine field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Maine is 0-19 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 8-2 when scoring at least 63.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Maine’s Prijovic has attempted 161 3-pointers and connected on 30.4 percent of them, and is 8 for 22 over the last three games.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Hartford’s defense has forced 13.2 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 9.7 turnovers over its last three games.