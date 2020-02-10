The top performers of XFL Week 1

The storyline of the weekend was all about defense, but that’s not to say a few offensive players didn’t shine in their debut.

From both sides of the ball, let’s break down who was hot during Week 1 of XFL:

P.J. Walker

This Houston Roughnecks quarterback had a performance that was anything but rough on Saturday. He was – without a doubt – the player of the game and arguably the player of the day.

He wasted no time, dropping an absolute 50-yard dime to former Virginia Tech wide receiver Cam Phillips less than three minutes into the game against the Wildcats, which was the only the beginning.

The former Temple and Indianapolis Colts quarterback beat out former fourth-round NFL draft pick Connor Cook for the starting spot, and he did not disappoint. His cannon of an arm, complimented by his ability to scramble in the pocket, made him a force on Saturday.

Cardale Jones

Walker wasn’t the only quarterback that showed up and showed out on Saturday. Cardale Jones – former Ohio State Buckeye national champion and fourth-round NFL draft pick – looked like he hasn’t missed a beat.

Add zero interceptions, plus 28 yards on the ground to his stats. And don’t get me started on that double-reverse flea flicker.

DC Defenders Defense

Cardale Jones made plays, but so did that DC defense. The name “Defenders” is certainly fitting, as they racked up three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) – along with two scores on defense and special teams (interception return and blocked punt).

Honorable Mention: Nick Holley

PJ Walker stole the show, but another player deserves a little bit of the spotlight. Roughnecks running back Nick Holley is the epitome of the term, “For the love of the game.”

After three torn ACLs and a broken back, Holley is back – and in a major way. He had four receptions for 50 yards.

The XFL is providing hope and opportunity to players who otherwise might not have a chance, and we are all about this league.