The storyline of the weekend was all about defense, but that’s not to say a few offensive players didn’t shine in their debut.

From both sides of the ball, let’s break down who was hot during Week 1 of XFL:

P.J. Walker

This Houston Roughnecks quarterback had a performance that was anything but rough on Saturday. He was – without a doubt – the player of the game and arguably the player of the day.

PJ Walker put on a show tonight in his XFL debut for the @XFLRoughnecks 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9IQjbM5nXy — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 9, 2020

He wasted no time, dropping an absolute 50-yard dime to former Virginia Tech wide receiver Cam Phillips less than three minutes into the game against the Wildcats, which was the only the beginning.

PJ Walker is out here throwing absolute DIMES! 🎯@XFLRoughnecks take the lead! 👊pic.twitter.com/BSIETSY8uF — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

The former Temple and Indianapolis Colts quarterback beat out former fourth-round NFL draft pick Connor Cook for the starting spot, and he did not disappoint. His cannon of an arm, complimented by his ability to scramble in the pocket, made him a force on Saturday.

Who will be the first ever XFL Star of the Week? Well, that’s up to all of you. Here are the first four nominees from day 1️⃣ of action. — XFL (@xfl2020) February 9, 2020

Cardale Jones

Walker wasn’t the only quarterback that showed up and showed out on Saturday. Cardale Jones – former Ohio State Buckeye national champion and fourth-round NFL draft pick – looked like he hasn’t missed a beat.

DC Defenders QB Cardale Jones CAME TO PLAY for his @xfl2020 debut. 😤 pic.twitter.com/1g8PXDmcXo — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

Add zero interceptions, plus 28 yards on the ground to his stats. And don’t get me started on that double-reverse flea flicker.

WHAT. A. PLAY. 😱@CJ1two and the @XFLDefenders are makin' magic in the second half 🔥 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/Q9eMUAFgPp — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

DC Defenders Defense

Cardale Jones made plays, but so did that DC defense. The name “Defenders” is certainly fitting, as they racked up three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) – along with two scores on defense and special teams (interception return and blocked punt).

PICK SIX 🔥🔥 The @XFLDefenders are livin' up to their name in their @xfl2020 debut 🛡 pic.twitter.com/SXTfCo78it — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

Honorable Mention: Nick Holley

PJ Walker stole the show, but another player deserves a little bit of the spotlight. Roughnecks running back Nick Holley is the epitome of the term, “For the love of the game.”

"I love football… it's for the love of the game." @XFLRoughnecks RB Nick Holley tells @BrockHuard why he decided to join the @xfl2020 and continue his dream after 3 torn ACLs and broken back ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Hl5kJwTW56 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020

After three torn ACLs and a broken back, Holley is back – and in a major way. He had four receptions for 50 yards.

The XFL is providing hope and opportunity to players who otherwise might not have a chance, and we are all about this league.