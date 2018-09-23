ANNOUNCER: The 0:1 skips away. Another run's going to score.

Aguilar's coming in. Now Braun is on his way, and he will score.

This throw gets away. Arcia never stops, and the bases are empty now.

ANNOUNCER: Boy, that's just a bad defense right there. My goodness. I mean, that looked like slow motion by Díaz and Josh Bell.

And the Brewers take advantage. How bout that.

ANNOUNCER: Wow.

ANNOUNCER: Clear the bases on a wild pitch. We have seen everything now [INAUDIBLE].

ANNOUNCER: That's a--

ANNOUNCER: I mean, look at Díaz. I mean, he's barely going after that baseball.

Ryan Braun, great base running, able to score. And then the throw away from Feliz and Orlando Arcia for the score.

ANNOUNCER: Wow. So that'll be two runs on the wild pitch. Another run scores on the error by Bell.