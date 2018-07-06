WATCH: Brewers’ Saladino returns from DL, delivers RBI single
Milwaukee
ANNOUNCER 1: --here tonight. 2-2 pounded into center field. Base hit. And we are tied, as Pérez comes in. And Saladino, in his first plate appearance since coming off the DL, missing more than a month of action, ties this game.
ANNOUNCER 2: Good at bat. I mean, changeups and fastballs. He got a fastball up in the zone. Able to fight it off.
That one not in as far as the one before. And Saladino having to muscle it into center field. And we mentioned on Pizza Ranch for the win tonight that batters were 0 for 18 against Fried with runners in scoring position, first hit.
