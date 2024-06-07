Women's National Basketball Association
Caitlin Clark says no apology needed from Chennedy Carter for flagrant foul
Updated Jun. 7, 2024 11:52 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark sounds ready to move on from Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul.

Clark was asked before Indiana's game at Washington on Friday night whether she thinks Carter owes her a public apology, and the rookie standout dismissed the idea.

"No. I mean, basketball's competitive. I get it," Clark said. "Sometimes your emotions get the best of you. Happened to me multiple times throughout the course of my career."

Clark then took the court and made a career-high seven 3-pointers in the Fever's 85-83 win over the Mystics. She equaled her career high with 30 points.

Carter, who plays for the Chicago Sky, knocked Clark to the floor before an inbounds pass in a game last weekend. The WNBA eventually upgraded the foul to a flagrant 1, and the incident led to a larger debate over how Clark has been received in her first season in the league.

Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese continue to fuel the WNBA

"People are competitive," Clark said Friday. "It is what it is, and she's having a tremendous season. She's played great basketball, in my eyes probably in first place for Sixth Player of the Year. ... There's no grudges. There's nothing like that. It's a sport. It's competitive. It's not going to be nice all the time."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

