2024 WNBA Draft Order: Where will Caitlin Clark land?

The 2024 WNBA Draft order is set, and all eyes are on the Indiana Fever and the presumptive No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark.

Stay up to date with our updated WNBA Draft order detailing the full list of draft picks for all three rounds; 36 in total.

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA Draft 2024 is scheduled for Monday, April 15 at the famed BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music). The draft will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

2024 WNBA Draft Order

1st Round

1. Indiana Fever

2. Los Angeles Sparks

3. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury)

4. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm)

5. Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky)

6. Washington Mystics

7. Minnesota Lynx

8. Chicago Sky (from Atlanta Dream via Los Angeles Sparks)

9. Dallas Wings

10. Connecticut Sun

11. New York Liberty

12. Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas Aces via Los Angeles Sparks)

2nd Round

13. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury)

14. Seattle Storm

15. Indiana Fever

16. Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles Sparks)

17. New York Liberty (from Chicago Sky)

18. Las Vegas Aces (from Washington Mystics)

19. Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota Lynx)

20. Atlanta Dream

21. Washington Mystics (from Dallas Wings)

22. Connecticut Sun

23. New York Liberty

24. Las Vegas Aces

3rd Round

25. Phoenix Mercury

26. Seattle Storm

27. Indiana Fever

28. Los Angeles Sparks

28. Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago Sky)

29. Washington Mystics

30. Minnesota Lynx

31. Atlanta Dream

32. Dallas Wings

33. Connecticut Sun

34. New York Liberty

35. Las Vegas Aces

Who has the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft?

The Indiana Fever won the WNBA lottery held on December 10, 2023, and have the first selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The Fever also had the No. 1 pick last year and selected 2024 WNBA Rooke of the Year Aliyah Boston.

Who is likely to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft?

It would be beyond a shock if superstar Caitlin Clark was not selected with the first pick in this year's WNBA draft.

Where is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place at the BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) in Brooklyn, New York.

How is the WNBA Draft order determined?

The WNBA draft order is determined by last year's standings and a small draft lottery in the first round. The lottery features the four worst teams from last year. Beyond that, the teams with the worst records get the chance to pick first, while the best teams from last year pick last.

Draft picks can be traded until the order is locked in at 5 p.m. ET on April 14 (the day before the draft).

Who are the top prospects for the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Besides Caitlin Clark, other top prospects in this year's WNBA Draft are Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese.

