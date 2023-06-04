United States Football League USFL Week 8 highlights: Showboats hold off Generals Updated Jun. 4, 2023 5:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 of the USFL is in full swing with a highly anticipated two-game slate Sunday on FOX, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Kicking things off, the Memphis Showboats (5-3) locked down a crucial win in a stacked South Division, taking down the struggling New Jersey Generals (2-6), 25-16. The Showboats were in control for much of the game, but the Generals made a couple of late pushes to make it a one-score game. Memphis responded both times, extending its lead to ensure a victory.

Later, the Michigan Panthers (3-4) will face the New Orleans Breakers (4-3) in Birmingham, Alabama (4 p.m. ET, FOX).

Here are the top moments!

FINAL: Memphis Showboats 25, New Jersey Generals 16

Generals will take that

On the opening drive, Generals linebacker Kolin Hill ripped the ball out of Ryan McDaniel's arms for a fumble that gave New Jersey the ball near midfield.

A long one to open up the scoring

The Generals took advantage of the fumble, with Nick Sciba drilling a 56-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Jay Jay fumble

After tying the game at three, the Showboats forced their own fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Jay Jay Wilson went low on his tackle, popping the ball loose in Generals territory.

The fumble allowed the Showboats to kick a field goal and take a 6-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Right to Reaves

The Showboats forced another turnover right after taking the lead. Defensive end Greg Reaves jumped up to grab an interception on a short pass by Kyle Lauletta.

Walk in, White

Kerrith White extended the Showboats' lead to 13-3 with a relatively easy two-yard touchdown run up the middle.

How did he get out of that?

Showboats QB Cole Kelley somehow turned what should've been a several-yard sack on second down to a seven-yard run, picking up the first down while breaking multiple tackles.

Keeping the Showboats off the board

Kelley went for it all on third down, heaving the ball to the end zone in hopes of scoring another touchdown in the final minutes of the first half. But DJ Daniel wound up with the ball after making a diving play to keep Memphis' lead at 13-3.

Making it a one-score game

The Generals found some life in the second half. After throwing an interception on the previous drive, Dakota Prukop helped move the ball down the field for the Generals.

On the seventh play of the drive, the quarterback found Alonzo Moore at the goal line for a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it a 16-10 game.

Lucky No. 4

Alex Kessman's 38-yard field goal at the start of the third quarter might not have looked spectacular, but it gave the Showboats a 19-10 lead to at least ensure that the Generals couldn't take the lead on the next drive.

Getting back in the game

After the Showboats extended their lead to 22-10, the Generals marched down the field. They only needed a little more than three minutes to move the ball 70 yards, capping the drive off with a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Darius Victor to make it a 22-16 game.

Keep going, Kerrith!

White broke loose on what only should've been a run for a few yards, breaking out a tackle before rushing for a 46-yard gain that got the Showboats to the Generals' 6-yard-line.

The Showboats were held to a field to keep it a one-score game at 25-16 with a few minutes left.

