2026 UFL Week 1 Results: St. Louis Battlehawks, Birmingham Stallions Win Big

The 2026 UFL season kicked off Friday with new teams, new coaches, new players, new uniforms and new rules.

[2026 UFL: Everything To Know About the 2026 UFL Season]

Kicking things off on FOX UFL Friday, the beloved Birmingham Stallions escaped a close one against the Louisville Kings — one of the league's three brand-new franchises.

On Saturday, it was a battle between two familiar faces, as the St. Louis Battlehawks took down the defending champion DC Defenders. Currently on FOX, the Houston Gamblers, who reverted to their original name from the legacy USFL this season, are taking on the Dallas Renegades, which relocated from Arlington this season.

Closing things out Sunday, two new teams will go head-to-head, as the Columbus Aviators face the Orlando Storm.

Here are the results from Week 1:

Birmingham Stallions vs. Louisville Kings Highlights 🏈 UFL on FOX

Key players: Stallions QB Matt Corral (21-for-30 for 208 yards, one touchdown), WR Jaydon Mickens (9-for-9 for 108 yards); Kings QB Jason Bean (14-for-27 for 226 yards, one touchdown).

Game recap: The Kings immediately turned the ball over on their first drive of the game, which led to a quick touchdown by the Stallions to make it 6-0. The Kings fired back with a touchdown drive of their own to regain the lead 7-6 late in the first quarter. Birmingham added a field goal midway through the second quarter to lead 9-7 at halftime.

The Stallions had the ball for nearly eight minutes to open the second half and ended up turning things over on downs late in the frame. That allowed Louisville to kick a field goal and take a narrow 10-9 lead into the fourth quarter. After the Stallions turned the ball over on downs yet again to open the final frame, the Kings went up 13-9 with another field goal. Just when it looked like things were over for the Stallions, they scored a touchdown with two minutes remaining to take a 15-13 lead. Louisville turned the ball over on an interception on its next drive, sealing the win for Birmingham.

Up next: In Week 2, the Stallions face the Gamblers and the Kings take on the Storm.

Key players: Battlehawks QB Brandon Silvers (16-for-28 for 198 yards, one touchdown), OLB, Pita Taumoepenu (6.0 tackles, 2.5 sacks); Defenders QB Jordan Ta’amu (9-for-16 for 123 yards), WR Seth Williams (3-for-4 for 51 yards).

Game recap: The first points of the game were historic for the league, as Defenders kicker Matt McCrane connected on a 60-yard field goal — marking the first four-point field goal in UFL history. The Battlehawks responded with a field goal of their own from 58 yards to make it a one-point game early, 4-3. The Defenders fired back with a 10-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that ended with a goal-line rush to make it 10-3.

The second quarter was chaotic — a flurry of punts, interceptions and missed field goals — before the Battlehawks connected on a short field goal just before halftime to close the gap slightly, 10-6. The Defenders never found a rhythm in the second half. They finished the game with three more punts, an interception and a missed field goal, while the Battlehawks added a score late in the third and a field goal early in the fourth to seal a 16-10 win at home.

Up next: In Week 2, the Battlehawks face the Renegades and the Defenders take on the Aviators.