UFL 2026: Joel Klatt, Curt Menefee Return To Headline FOX Broadcast Team

The 2026 UFL season kicks off Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX with the beloved Birmingham Stallions taking on the Louisville Kings — one of the league's three brand-new franchises this year — from Lynn Family Stadium in Kentucky.

[UFL 2026: What To Know About the Upcoming UFL Season]

Critically acclaimed football analyst Joel Klatt will once again team up with veteran broadcaster and Emmy Award winner Curt Menefee to lead FOX Sports' broadcast team for the highly anticipated third season of the UFL.

They'll be on the call for the season opener on FOX UFL Friday — a dedicated night of UFL action taking place each Friday on FOX during the 10-week regular season.

On Saturday, the duo will continue leading the opening-weekend action, as the Houston Gamblers battle the Dallas Renegades at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas (4 p.m. ET on FOX). Additionally, former Denver Broncos star and two-time Michigan All-American tight end Jake Butt will report from the sidelines of both games.

FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, sideline reporter Devin Gardner and college football reporter Jenny Taft and analyst Brock Huard round out FOX Sports' roster of broadcasters throughout this season.

Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino will return as rules analysts.

[UFL 2026 Title Odds: Stallions, Defenders Top Preseason Board]

FOX Deportes is scheduled for a 10-game UFL slate plus the playoffs on June 7, and coverage will be led by play-by-play announcers Rodolfo Landeros and John Laguna, alongside veteran analyst Jaime Motta.