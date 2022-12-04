FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Daily: Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham show the future is now 47 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The future of soccer is in good hands.

As England and France cruised to the quarterfinals Sunday, Kylian Mbappé, 23, and Jude Bellingham, 19, shined for their countries. Now, the two young stars will face off in a quarterfinal for the ages this Saturday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for Monday.

France 3, Poland 1

It was the result that many expected, but France dominating the way it did was just a reminder of how absurdly talented and confident the defending champs are. Frankly, Poland didn't stand a chance short of a Herculean performance from Robert Lewandowski, who still ended up scoring his second-ever World Cup goal off a penalty in the 99th minute.

France-Poland highlights Kylian Mbappé put on a show as France cruised into the quarters.

England 3, Senegal 0

England has been the heavy favorite in just about every match it has played at the World Cup, and with the exception of its scoreless draw with the United States in the group stage, it has lived up to those expectations. That hasn't always been the case for the Three Lions at this tournament, or any major national tournament, for that matter. Could Bellingham's infectious energy and technical ability be the difference this time around?

England-Senegal highlights England coasted to a 3-0 victory to earn a matchup with France.

SAVE OF THE DAY

Though the final score doesn't reflect it, Senegal pressured England in the first half and forced Jordan Pickford to make this save from close range.

ASSIST OF THE DAY

Bellingham's actual pass to Jordan Henderson wasn't all that special, but the way he was able to draw Senegal's defense without really ever taking a heavy touch on the ball made Henderson's goal possible.

GOAL OF THE DAY

What did that poor, poor net do to Mbappé? And why did Poland's defense think it was OK to give Mbappé that much room? And why did Mbappé wait for them to set up to take the shot? So many questions that don't need to be answered because of how incredible the Frenchman's strike was.

Kylian Mbappé goes SUPER-HUMAN for France Kylian Mbappé scored in the 74th minute, claiming the lead for the Golden Boot, then added another in stoppage time.

MUST-SEE MOMENT

Olivier Giroud didn't make his debut in the French first league until he was 24 years old. Now, at the age of 36, he's France's all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing Thierry Henry with his goal in Sunday's match.

Olivier Giroud scores a record-breaking goal

How many more goals will he add before the tournament is over?

Japan vs. Croatia , 10 a.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports app

Croatia made an unlikely trip to the World Cup Final in 2018. If it can beat a resilient Japan side Monday, it will be just one game away from doing it again.

Brazil vs. South Korea , 2 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports app

South Korea's road to the knockout stage wasn't easy, and it won't get any easier with a matchup against a Brazil team that's getting its star player, Neymar, back Monday.

