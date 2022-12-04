France vs. Poland highlights: Mbappé scores twice to help France advance
France took down Poland 3-1 at Qatar's Al-Thumama Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup's third match of the round of 16.
The usual suspects stepped up for France in its win to advance to the quarterfinals. Olivier Giroud scored late in the first half to give it a 1-0 lead and Kylian Mbappé scored twice in the second half to complete the victory.
In what was likely his final World Cup match, Robert Lewandowski scored on the match's final play on a penalty kick to send him out on a somewhat positive note.
The winner of England-Senegal (2 p.m. ET, FS1 and the FOX Sports app) will take on France in the quarterfinals, which begin Dec. 9.
Here are the top plays!
13': Szczęsny starts where he left off
After recording nine first-half saves in Argentina, Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny made a diving save on Aurelien Tchouaméni's promising strike to keep the game scoreless.
21': Robert Lewandowski looking for a goal
The Polish star nearly made a spectacular goal happen as he searched to give his team a 1-0 lead in its hopes of upsetting France.
29': Giroud so close
Olivier Giroud's redirection in front of the net went just wide as France appeared to have Szczęsny beat, leaving the match scoreless. The goal also would've given Giroud the French record for most goals in international play.
35': Mbappé nearly makes magic
The French star faked out a Polish defender and nearly scored one of the top goals of the tournament – but his shot went just wide of the net.
38': Poland created chaos but was somehow unable to score
Poland was able to get multiple shots in front of the net with France off-guard. However, Hugo Lloris stepped up to make a save while France's defense was able to make a collective save off the line to keep Poland off the board.
44': Giroud makes it happen for France
The French finally broke through when Giroud got away from the pack to get one-on-one with the goalie and scored right off the pass to give France a 1-0 lead. It also gave Giroud the all-time French record for most goals in international play.
65': Giroud goes for it all
After scoring a goal earlier in the match, the new all-time French scoring leader tried to one-up himself with a bicycle kick. His shot went just wide of the post, keeping the match at 1-0.
75': Mbappé does his thing
The French superstar got the insurance goal by perfectly placing his shot in the top left corner to beat Szczęsny and make it 2-0.
91': Mbappé magic
France didn't need another goal, but Mbappé got it one. He somehow hit the top right corner while kicking the ball around a Polish defender to give France a 3-0 lead.
90' + 9': Lewandowski goes out on a high note
The Polish star likely finished his World Cup career by scoring a goal on the match's final play.
PREGAME
The sensation of Mbappé
France manager Didier Deschamps broke down what makes Kylian Mbappé so special as the 23-year-old has already scored three goals in this World Cup.
Read more from the World Cup:
- USMNT restored respect with inspiring World Cup run
- USMNT players support Gregg Berhalter's return as coach
- Even after painful knockout, U.S. players take a moment to appreciate World Cup journey
- 'It is a somber mood': U.S. reflects on opportunity squandered vs. Netherlands
- World Cup Daily: USA's journey ends, while Messi's magic continues
- How can USA fix its striker problem for 2026?
- U.S. can't seize moment as World Cup dream ends in round of 16
- Landon Donovan explains why USA struggled to score goals at World Cup
- Best of the World Cup so far: Top goal, save, player, team and more
- World Cup Group Scenarios: Which teams advanced to the Round of 16?
- World Cup Roundtable: What was the biggest disappointment of the group stage?
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Week 13 NFL preview: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
- Bradley Chubb's trade to Miami shook him. Now he feels an injection of new life
- College Football Playoff expansion brings more games, more access, more fun
- Kodai Senga is unlike any other free-agent pitcher. Here's why
- NBA Front Office Confidential: Lakers, Knicks in trade market?
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.