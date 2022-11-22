FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia
World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw. 

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays from Tuesday's group stage action.

France vs. Australia

The title defense begins now

Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the French squad arrive at the pitch looking as it plays its first match of the 2022 World Cup.

9' - That was fast!

Australia opened its upset bid in the opening minutes as Craig Goodwin got his left boot on the ball for the goal off the cross. 

Australia's Craig Goodwin scores goal vs. France in 9' | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch Australia's Craig Goodwin scoring a goal against France in the 9' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

13' - Brother replaces brother

French left back Lucas Hernandez suffered an injury in the early stages of the match and had to leave the game. His younger brother Theo replaced him.

22' - So close to doubling up

Australia's upset effort nearly strengthened when Mitchell Duke's shot fired off his foot. But the strike was just outside the post. 

27' - France evens it up

After a reset off a corner kick, Hernandez helped France regroup and his cross into the box connected with Adrien Rabiot's head, leading to a goal to make it 1-1. 

France's Adrien Rabiot scores goal vs. Australia in 27'

Watch France's Adrien Rabiot scoring a goal against Australia in the 27' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

32' - Giroud does his thing

Olivier Giroud, the second-leading goalscorer in French history, put his squad in front on a center pass in the box from Rabiot. 

France takes a 2-1 lead over Australia after goals by Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud

France took a 2-1 lead over Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after goals by Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud.

