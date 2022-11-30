FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Spain 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It is win and advance when Japan plays Spain in a Group E match Thursday. Spain, which would also advance with a draw, has four points after two matches, and Japan has three points.

Japan would be eliminated with a loss. If Japan earns a draw, it is eliminated if Costa Rica beats Germany.

Since winning it all in 2010, Spain has had mixed results in recent World Cups. In 2018, Spain was upset by host country Russia in the Round of 16, and in 2014 they did not advance past the group stage.

This year’s squad is filled with talent, with a total of nine players combined coming from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Another notable player to look out for is Atlético Madrid’s Álvaro Morata, an avid goalscorer who’s also made stops at Juventus, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Japan has qualified for every World Cup since its debut in 1998. In those six appearances, Japan has reached the Round of 16 three times but failed to advance further. In 2018, they lost 3-2 to Belgium in a thriller.

The Japanese boast a strong defense, headlined by Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Ko Itakura, and Schalke’s Maya Yoshida.

Here's how to bet the Japan-Spain match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick.

Japan vs. Spain (2 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Japan: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Spain: -286 (bet $10 to win $13.50 total)

Draw: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -149 (bet $10 to win $16.71 total)

Under: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre :

Nobody saw Japan beating Germany, but it speaks to what they’re capable of against an elite European foe. Meantime, La Roja couldn’t put away the Germans in their last match. At +320, a draw isn’t a bad bet.

PICK: Draw (+320 at FOX Bet)

