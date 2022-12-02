FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England vs. Senegal 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

England and Senegal will face each other for the first time on the largest stage – the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

England advanced to the knockout stage for the second consecutive World Cup after a dominant performance in Group B. They will be taking on Senegal, who has high hopes in this World Cup even without Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané (leg injury).

England finished first in Group B with seven points after defeating Iran and Wales and the draw against the United States.

Senegal finished second in Group A with wins over Qatar and Ecuador and a loss in their opening match against the Netherlands. Senegal is in the knockout stage for the first time since 2002.

Here's how to bet the England-Senegal match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert picks.

England's Marcus Rashford scores highlight-reel goal England's Marcus Rashford scored an incredible goal against Wales

England vs. Senegal (Noon ET Sunday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

England: -213 (bet $10 to win $14.71 total)

Senegal: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Draw: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Under: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Senegal advances to knockout stage for first time since 2002 Senegal defeated Ecuador to advance to the knockout stage for the first time since 2002.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Did the USA provide a blueprint on how to slow the England offense in the 0-0 draw? Possibly, but I’m not sure Senegal has the midfield to employ it.

Defensively, Senegal is led by Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly, but they haven’t seen many teams from Europe outside of Netherlands, who scored two late goals to beat them.

Senegal struggles to retain possession as Ecuador held it for 61 percent in their final match. Senegal’s quick-strike offense is dangerous, and would give England major problems if star Sadio Mane were healthy.

Remember, this is a Senegal side that only qualified for the World Cup in a controversial penalty kick victory over Egypt in qualifying in what is known as the "laser pointer game" (look it up on YouTube).

I’d take a flier on 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane to finally break through and notch a goal (+120).

PICK: Halftime/fulltime England (+125 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

PICK: England 2, Senegal 1 final score (+800 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $90 total)

PICK: England's Harry Kane to score a goal (+120 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $22 total)

Top stories from FOX Sports:

