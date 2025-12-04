Lionel Messi Isn't Ready to Reveal His Plans for the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi isn't saying if he plans to play in the 2026 World Cup.

The 38-year-old star led Argentina to the top of the standings of South America’s World Cup qualifiers, but he hasn't confirmed if he'll help his country defend its 2022 title. The World Cup draw is on Friday.

"I’m going to take it one day at a time; being honest and trying to be realistic and feel good," Messi in an interview with ESPN Argentina. "This year I felt very good."

The Inter Miami star added playing in the United States will make it easier for him to consider playing at the tournament being co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It starts on June 11 in Mexico City and would be Messi's sixth World Cup.

"It catches us at a different point in the season than in Europe. We’re going to start a tough preseason in January and we’re going to have a lot of games in a row with the league and the CONCACAF Champions League," Messi said.

Messi and Inter Miami are preparing to face Vancouver in the MLS Cup final on Saturday.

If they play at the next World Cup, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently qualified with Portugal, would surpass greats like Germany’s Lothar Matthäus, who played in five editions.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said he has regular conversations with Argentine national team coach Lionel Scaloni about the role he could play.

"He always tells me that he’d like me to be in whatever position I’m assigned. We have a very trusting relationship, and we can talk about everything," Messi said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!