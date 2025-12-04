How Dominant Was Thierry Henry? His Career In 14 Unbelievable Numbers

FOX Sports announced on Thursday that soccer legend Thierry Henry will join the network’s broadcast team as a lead analyst for the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer.

Henry, who hung up his boots in 2014, is best known for his team in the Premier League with Arsenal F.C., but his accolades span across multiple clubs and with his native country of France.

Here are 14 unbelievable stats that show just how dominant Henry was, inspired by the number he famously wore with Arsenal, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls.

Thierry Henry's Career By the Numbers

411: Goals throughout Henry's career, including 360 goals at the club level and 51 goals on the international stage.

228: Goals scored for Arsenal, making him the club's all-time leading goalscorer. The next-closest player is Ian Wright at 185 goals.

794: Competitive matches Henry played in his 20-year career for club and country.

175: Goals Henry scored in the Premier League, which is the third-most by any non-English player in Premier League history and the seventh-most all-time.

5: Premier League seasons with at least 20 goals. Henry is the only player in Premier League history to achieve this feat.

90: Points Arsenal finished with during their historic "Invincibles' season, in which they went undefeated (26W-12D-0L) during the 2003-04 campaign. No Premier League club has done it since.

30: Goals Henry scored during Arsenal's "Invincibles" season. It marked his second time leading the Premier League in goals.

4: Golden Boots in the Premier League, which is the all-time record. Only Mohamed Salah has won as many Golden Boots as the Premier League's top goalscore

20: Assists Henry had during Arsenal's "Invincibles' season, which is tied for the all-time record in a single season (Kevin De Bruyne, 2019-20). He's the only player in Premier League history to record at least 20 goals and 20 assists in a single season.

74: Assists in the Premier League, the second-most by a striker in Premier League history, only trailing his former Arsenal teammate Dennis Bergkamp.

11: Major club trophies, including one Ligue 1 title, two Premier League titles, two LaLiga title, one UEFA Champions League title, one FIFA Club World Cup and one MLS Supporters' Shield.

51: Goals for France across all competitions. Only Kylian Mbappé (55) and Olivier Giroud (57) have scored more goals for Les Bleus than Henry.

123: International caps for France, which is the third-most by a French striker and fifth-most all-time.

1+1: Henry won both the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship during his career. Only three countries have won both of those highly-coveted trophies: Spain, Germany and France.