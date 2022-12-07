World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia-Brazil quarterfinals

FIFA World Cup 2022
Croatia will face Brazil in a 2022 World Cup quarterfinal match Friday at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, in a battle between countries that have had recent strong showings in the world's biggest soccer tournament.

Croatia finished second in the 2018 World Cup behind France and is playing in the World Cup for the fifth time. The Croatians finished third in their first appearance in 1998.

Five-time champion Brazil has reached the quarterfinals in its past eight World Cup appearances, most recently winning it all in 2002.

The teams have met twice in the World Cup, with Brazil winning 1-0 in 2006 and 3-1 in 2014.

Croatia had one win and two draws in Group F play before beating Japan on penalty kicks in the round of 16. Brazil won two matches and lost one in Group G play before beating South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16.

Croatia is led by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić, the Golden Ball winner at the 2018 World Cup and the 2018 Ballon d'Or recipient. 

To go alongside Modrić, Croatia has Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić, Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozović, and Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perišić.

Although Brazil star Neymar was hurt in the group stage, the Paris Saint-Germain star scored a goal in his first game back. In addition, Brazil has other superstars in Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, and Barcelona’s Raphinha. In goal is Liverpool’s Alisson, one of the top goalkeepers in the world.

Here's how to bet the Croatia-Brazil match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick.

Croatia vs. Brazil (10 a.m. ET Friday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Croatia: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total) 
Brazil: -303 (bet $10 to win $13.30 total) 
Draw: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total) 

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total) 
Under: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total) 

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

Maybe it’s the 4-1 smackdown Brazil put on South Korea in the round of 16, or just the fact that it has been the World Cup favorites from the start. Whatever the reason, the odds for Neymar & Co. to win this match outright seem a little inflated to me at -303. This match will be close, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if it ends up in penalties. That’s where the value lies here.

PICK: Draw (+350 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $45 total)

