World Cup 2022 Group G Team Guides: Switzerland

It has been 20 years since Brazil last won the World Cup. As the No. 1-ranked team in the world, it is certainly a favorite to win it all in Qatar. Four years ago, Seleção relied too much on Neymar and lost to Belgium in the quarterfinal, but with a deep roster of stars who play in the world's top leagues, Tite's team is expected to make it out of the group unscathed.

However, you can't overlook competitive European sides in Switzerland , which Brazil tied in the 2018 group stage, and Serbia , which beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal during qualifying. Cameroon is also an experienced group and battle-tested following a playoff win over Algeria.

Here's a look at all four teams in Group G:

Everything you need to know about Switzerland:

Coach: Murat Yakin

Highest finish: Quarterfinals (1934, 1938, 1954)

2018 finish: Round of 16

FOX Bet odds: +8000

Key players: Granit Xhaka , Xherdan Shaqiri , Yann Sommer

What we're excited to watch: The 2018 World Cup group stage rematch between Switzerland and Serbia on Dec. 2. Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, who scored the game-winner in the 90th minute of that game, made headlines for celebrating their goals with an Albanian nationalist symbol. Both players, who are also team captains, are of Albanian-Kosovan heritage, and Kosovo is not recognized by Serbia.

What success looks like: Getting out of the group

Achilles' heel: Goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who famously saved a penalty kick by France's Kylian Mbappe during the 2020 Euros and set a Bundesliga record with 19 stops in one match, recently injured his ankle. He's a key veteran player for the Swiss, and they'll need him healthy in Qatar.

X-Factor: Switzerland should feel good about its chances to advance out of the group as long as Chicago Fire winger Shaqiri is in top form.

Three things you need to know about Switzerland Alexi Lalas provides three things you need to know about Switzerland ahead of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Silvan Widmer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Edimilson Fernandes

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Haris Seferovic, Christian Fassnacht

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports.

