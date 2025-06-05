FIFA Men's World Cup World Cup: Jordan, Uzbekistan clinch first ever spots; South Korea in Updated Jun. 5, 2025 6:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Three teams – Jordan, South Korea, and Uzbekistan – have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, booking their respective spots for next year's 48-team tournament held in North America.



For Jordan and Uzbekistan, it will be the first time those teams have reached the World Cup. It will be South Korea's 11th consecutive appearance.

There are now 10 teams – Argentina, Japan, Jordan, New Zealand, Iran, South Korea, and Uzbekistan, along with co-hosts United States, Canada and Mexico – that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup.





With a scoreless draw against the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Uzbekistan picked up the point required to secure progress thanks to goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov's second-half performance – which included three key stops. That result was good enough for the second automatic qualification spot in Group A behind Iran with a game to spare.



In Group B, South Korea won 2-0 in Iraq to clinch its place. The Taeguk Warriors were helped by Ali Al-Hamadi’s first-half red card, given to the Ipswich Town striker for a high kick. Kim Jin-gyu put Korea ahead just after the hour, and the victory was sealed by Oh Hyeon-gyu eight minutes from the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also enough for Jordan, which earlier beat Oman 3-0 to clinch a place in the top two. All three goals were scored by Ali Olwan.

South Korea are heading to the World Cup, marking 11 straight appearances in the tournament. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP) (Photo by HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images)

In Group C action, Australia is virtually assured of its sixth straight appearance thanks to its 1-0 win over Japan in Perth. The Socceroos still have await until next Tuesday, when they take on Saudi Arabia, to officially clinch.

The already-qualified Japan fielded an experimental XI with only Daichi Kamada and Koki Machida having made more than four international appearances, but still had the majority of possession and chances. But in the 90th minute, Riley McGree broke free down the right and pulled back for Behich to curl home to bring Perth Stadium to its feet and give Australia its first win over Japan in 16 years.

Meanwhile, China was eliminated from qualification after a 1-0 loss to Indonesia in Jakarta.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!





share