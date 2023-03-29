USMNT's Tyler Adams undergoes surgery to repair hamstring injury
United States men's national team and Leeds United midfielder and Tyler Adams is set for an extended spell out of the team after undergoing a hamstring operation.
Adams missed the Premier League match at Wolverhampton on March 18 and didn't play for the United States in its games against Grenada and El Salvador over the past week.
The 24-year-old Adams has undergone what was described by Britain's Press Association as a "non-invasive" procedure after consulting a specialist. Leeds is waiting to discover how much of the remainder of the season he is likely to miss.
The club hasn't commented officially on the length of Adams' likely absence.
Adams has been a key player for Leeds since joining from Leipzig in the offseason and his absence would be a major blow to the team's chances of staying in the Premier League. Leeds is in 14th place in the 20-team division, two points above the relegation zone. The team has 11 league games remaining.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Ricardo Pepi makes statement as USMNT reaches CONCACAF Nations League semis
- Lionel Messi makes history with 100th goal for Argentina
- Jurgen Klinsmann still winless with South Korea following 2-1 loss Uruguay
- What we learned from first round of Euro 2024 qualifiers
- Alexi Lalas' top-5 candidates for USMNT coaching job
- France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNT
- Christian Pulisic backs Gregg Berhalter, says coach has been 'extremely unfortunate'
- Folarin Balogun joining USMNT? 'We'd be really grateful to have him,' says Matt Turner
- Has 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan Hunt
- Wrexham to play Man United in friendly in San DiegoRicardo Pepi makes statement as USMNT reaches CONCACAF Nations League semisAlexi Lalas' top-5 candidates for USMNT coaching job
- Jurgen Klinsmann still winless with South Korea following 2-1 loss UruguayUSMNT expects 'really intense battle' against tricky El SalvadorHas 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan Hunt
- Christian Pulisic backs Gregg Berhalter, says coach has been 'extremely unfortunate'France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNTFolarin Balogun joining USMNT? 'We'd be really grateful to have him,' says Matt Turner
- Wrexham to play Man United in friendly in San DiegoRicardo Pepi makes statement as USMNT reaches CONCACAF Nations League semisAlexi Lalas' top-5 candidates for USMNT coaching job
- Jurgen Klinsmann still winless with South Korea following 2-1 loss UruguayUSMNT expects 'really intense battle' against tricky El SalvadorHas 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan Hunt
- Christian Pulisic backs Gregg Berhalter, says coach has been 'extremely unfortunate'France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNTFolarin Balogun joining USMNT? 'We'd be really grateful to have him,' says Matt Turner