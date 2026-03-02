USA Midfielder Weston McKennie Has Juventus Contract Extended Through 2030
United States midfielder Weston McKennie had his contract at Juventus extended on Monday so that he can spend a decade with the Turin club.
The new deal expires in 2030 — 10 years after McKennie signed with Juventus.
The extension was announced by Juventus and comes three months before a home World Cup for McKennie. It also comes with a reported salary increase from 2.5 million euros ($3 million) to 4 million euros ($4.7 million) per season, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 27-year-old McKennie has 26 goals and provided 26 assists in 220 appearances for Juventus. He has also become a favorite of new Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti, who appreciates McKennie’s versatility — even fielding him at striker recently.
McKennie has eight goals since Spalletti was hired in October — more than any other player in the squad.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
