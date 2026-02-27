MLS
16-Year-Old Cavan Sullivan Becomes Youngest American To Score In CONCACAF Champions Cup
MLS

16-Year-Old Cavan Sullivan Becomes Youngest American To Score In CONCACAF Champions Cup

Updated Feb. 27, 2026 8:21 p.m. ET

Hailed as the MLS' teen soccer sensation, 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan delivered an American scoring record with his first professional goals for the Philadelphia Union.

Sullivan broke through with the game of his young — very, very young — career when he scored twice and had two assists to lead the Union to a 7-0 win over Defence Force FC on Thursday night in the CONCACAF Champions Cup — the North American equivalent of the Champions League.

"It's another moment in the right direction," Union coach Bradley Carnell said.

Sullivan became the youngest American goalscorer in a CONCACAF Champions Cup game at 16 years, 4 months, 29 days.

"It means a lot," Sullivan said. "It took a long time in my eyes. I wish I had it sooner. This is a special moment."

At 14 years, 293 days, Sullivan is believed to have been the youngest player to appear in a game for any major North American professional sports league when he made his July 2024 debut for the Union.

The hype surrounding Sullivan has mushroomed by the day in MLS and could go global by the time he is expected to transfer to Premier League powerhouse Manchester City at the end of 2027 when he is 18.

Sullivan's first goal on Thursday was a left-footed blast into the net that made him the third youngest goalscorer in CONCACAF Champions Cup history. He added an 88th-minute tap-in after starting the attack.

"Happy to score my first goal," Sullivan said. "Two of them, actually. It was pretty special. More important is the clean sheet in the win and we advance."

The Union advanced 12-0 on aggregate — Philadelphia won 5-0 on Feb. 18 in Trinidad and Tobago — over the two legs and will next play Mexican team Club America.

The 5-foot-7, 150-pound Sullivan led the United States to victory in the 2023 CONCACAF Under-15 Championship, which marked the first time the U.S. ever won the tournament. The youngest player on the team, Sullivan’s four goals scored earned him the Golden Ball as the best player in the tournament.

Sullivan and the Union play their MLS home opener Sunday against New York City FC.

"I think I've sort of made some good impact when I came in," Sullivan said. "At this level, things get faster, things get harder."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Atletico Madrid Plan Farewell Matches for Antoine Griezmann Ahead of Move to MLS

Atletico Madrid Plan Farewell Matches for Antoine Griezmann Ahead of Move to MLS

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes