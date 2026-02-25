MLS Hires Search Firm To Find New Commissioner With Don Garber’s Term Set To End in 2027

MLS has hired Korn Ferry, an independent search firm, as they begin the hunt for a new commissioner, according to Sportico.

The firm will be tasked with identifying and evaluating candidates for commissioner, with Don Garber's term set to end in 2027. Garber, who has been in office since 1999, hasn't ruled out pursuing another term in office.

Evaluating options for commissioner

MLS has been engaged in internal conversations about appointing a new commissioner since last year. A new committee formally met for the first time in November. Garber was reportedly not involved in those meetings, but was involved in the formation of the committee itself.

"As part of the comprehensive organizational review initiated last year to evaluate MLS’ leadership structure, operational effectiveness, and long-term governance, the Board of Governors and Commissioner Garber have retained an executive search firm to support succession planning," an MLS spokesman said. "This step reflects responsible long-term planning and is aligned with the league’s broader evolution."

Garber's tenure to come to an end?

The hiring of the firm would seem to come at an appropriate time in Garber's cycle as commissioner. His contract expires at the end of the 2027 season, and he has yet to indicate whether an extension is on the table - or if he would pursue one in the first place. Garber will be 70 when his term comes to an end, and he has overseen numerous eras of the league in his 27 years in charge.

A key time for MLS

The ending of Garber's term comes at an important juncture for the league, though. They announced last year that they will switch to a fall-spring calendar starting in 2027, with the season set to begin at the end of summer and conclude in late May - not dissimilar to a more traditional setup. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement also expires at the end of 2027, while the deal with Apple concludes in 2029.

Overseeing significant growth

Garber has seen a period of immense growth since taking over as commissioner in 1999. His early years were rocky, with the league almost going bankrupt in 2001. But it has since steadily turned around - even as franchises have come and gone. MLS now has 30 teams, five of which are valued at over $1 billion, according to Sportico. Nineteen of the 50 most valuable soccer teams in the world play in MLS.