United States men's national team star Ricardo Pepi continues to see a move to Fulham speculated on, having missed out on a switch to Craven Cottage during the winter transfer window of 2026. The United States international could see a deal pushed through in the summer, with former Cottagers striker Bobby Zamora telling GOAL what a "fantastic" debut season in English football for the 23-year-old frontman would look like.

Fulham had bid accepted for Pepi in winter transfer window

Pepi has been plying his trade in Europe since leaving his native Texas and FC Dallas for German outfit Augsburg in 2022. While he struggled to make an impact there, a productive loan spell with Groningen helped to secure a 2023 move to Eredivisie giants PSV.

Regular starts have not always been easy to come by in Eindhoven, but Pepi has found the target on 37 occasions through 90 appearances. He is into double figures again this term and made a goal-scoring return to action after injury in a 3-1 victory over Heerenveen.

Pepi could have been turning out in the Premier League by now, with Fulham reported to have agreed a €37 million ($44m/£32m) deadline day deal as the last transfer window came to a close. PSV ultimately blocked that agreement as they were unable to bring in a suitable replacement.

Interest from west London is said to remain, with Fulham in the market for a long-term successor to Mexico international Raul Jimenez, as he prepares to leave as a free agent when his contract expires.

Would Pepi be a success in the Premier League?

Quizzed on whether Pepi, who is now a proven performer with club and country, would be a good fit for Fulham, Zamora - speaking via casino.co.uk, who rate the top online slots in the UK - told GOAL: "The Premier League is the Premier League and you never know what you’re going to get. We have seen it so many times. It comes down to the clubs, the fees, whether it’s a gamble, whether it’s not a gamble.

"The proof is in the pudding when you hit the ground in the UK and in the Premier League. Can you deliver on the big stage? Fulham have had quite a few strikers that have come in and not really been what they desperately wanted. Another opportunity for someone to come in. The proof is when you get there and get your opportunity.

"So many teams are looking for that striker. It’s harder than you think to get somebody that is going to score 10 goals in the Premier League - literally 10 goals, that is a big ask. If anybody does it, well done mate, you’ve had a fantastic season - if you are in any other team than the top four clubs. If you can score 10 goals or more, fair play and you’ve had a fantastic season."

Former USMNT star Brad Friedel told GOAL recently when asked if a move to Fulham would make sense for Pepi at this stage of his career: "I think that is a good size club for him. He’s very good in the box, he gets himself in some excellent positions and is good in the air. If you see the type of goals that Fulham score, I think he would fit in with a team like that.

"If it was a team that was just full on possession based, one-twos on the top of the box and not much flank play, I would say probably not the right fit. But the way Fulham play, the way their team is, the pace they have on the outside and the service they get around the box, I think he would fit that system really well."

Robinson generating transfer talk again at Fulham

While Pepi could be heading to the Cottage, international team-mate Antonee Robinson may be on his way out. The buccaneering left-back has been generating exit talk again amid fierce competition for places at Fulham from Ryan Sessegnon.

Zamora added on the 28-year-old defender, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United: "I really like him - his energy, he is one hell of an athlete. I think at one point this season he had the most crosses in the box. He doesn’t mess about, let me get down here, get the delivery into the box - and that’s exactly what strikers want. He’s not somebody that is going to keep checking, so as a striker you know he’s going to cross the ball and you can get a run instead of checking and not knowing when the ball is coming in.

"Robbo is a great talent. If he decides to go somewhere else, he has a great World Cup, he will have options because of his athleticism and his deliveries into the box."

Pepi and Robinson expected to form part of USA squad at 2026 World Cup

Robinson and Pepi will both be hoping to form part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans as the United States take in a home World Cup this summer. They will be in the shop window there, with it possible that further suitors will emerge for both in what promises to be another busy transfer market.