USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Walker Zimmerman?
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Walker Zimmerman?

23 mins ago
Laken Litman
Laken Litman
College Football & Soccer Analyst

Player: Walker Zimmerman
Age: 29
Birthplace: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Club: Nashville SC
Position: Center back
Team role: Starter
USMNT caps: 33

The 29-year-old starting center back is a two-time MLS Defender of the Year for Nashville SC. In April, he signed a designated player contract that made him one of the highest paid defenders in league history and team general manager Mike Jacobs called him "our Tom Brady."

Zimmerman, who looks like Thor with his blonde hair tied up in a bun, has scored three goals and added one assist in 33 caps for the national team. He’s played in 10 games for the U.S. in 2022, which is tied for most of any player (Jedi Robinson, Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic and Jesus Ferreira also have 10) and has captained the team six times.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

