USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Walker Zimmerman?

Player: Walker Zimmerman

Age: 29

Birthplace: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Club: Nashville SC

Position: Center back

Team role: Starter

USMNT caps: 33

The 29-year-old starting center back is a two-time MLS Defender of the Year for Nashville SC. In April, he signed a designated player contract that made him one of the highest paid defenders in league history and team general manager Mike Jacobs called him "our Tom Brady."

Zimmerman, who looks like Thor with his blonde hair tied up in a bun, has scored three goals and added one assist in 33 caps for the national team. He’s played in 10 games for the U.S. in 2022, which is tied for most of any player (Jedi Robinson, Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic and Jesus Ferreira also have 10) and has captained the team six times.

