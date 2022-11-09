FIFA World Cup 2022 USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Sean Johnson? 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: Sean Johnson

Age: 33

Birthplace: Liburn, Georgia

Club: New York City FC

Position: Goalkeeper

Team role: Reserve

USMNT caps: 33

We still don’t know who will be the USMNT starting goalkeeper this World Cup, but Johnson is certainly high on Berhalter’s list. The 33-year-old came up huge for New York FC this MLS season, posting 14 clean sheets (second best in the league). He also was clutch during the playoffs , though his team ultimately lost in the semifinal.

Johnson is a reigning 2021 MLS Cup winner and MVP for NYC, and with the national team he’s kept five clean sheets in 10 caps. In those 10 appearances for the USMNT, Johnson has a 7-0-3 record.



