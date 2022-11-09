FIFA World Cup 2022
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Sean Johnson?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Sean Johnson?

42 mins ago
Laken Litman
Laken Litman
College Football & Soccer Analyst

Player: Sean Johnson
Age: 33
Birthplace: Liburn, Georgia
Club: New York City FC
Position: Goalkeeper
Team role: Reserve
USMNT caps: 33

We still don’t know who will be the USMNT starting goalkeeper this World Cup, but Johnson is certainly high on Berhalter’s list. The 33-year-old came up huge for New York FC this MLS season, posting 14 clean sheets (second best in the league). He also was clutch during the playoffs, though his team ultimately lost in the semifinal.

Johnson is a reigning 2021 MLS Cup winner and MVP for NYC, and with the national team he’s kept five clean sheets in 10 caps. In those 10 appearances for the USMNT, Johnson has a 7-0-3 record.


Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

