USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Ethan Horvath?

Player: Ethan Horvath

Age: 27

Birthplace: Highlands Ranch, CO

Club: Luton Town (on loan from Nottingham Forest)

Position: Goalkeeper

Team role: Reserve

USMNT caps: 8

A somewhat surprising inclusion, Horvath wasn’t part of the squad during World Cup qualifying and he made a costly positioning error in his most recent US appearance, a 1-1 tie in El Salvador in June.

But Horvath has played every minute of the season for Luton in England’s second tier, and he does have a history with the USMNT: his penalty kick save on Mexico’s Andres Guardado in extra time of the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League final sealed the win for the USMNT against its biggest rival.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups.

